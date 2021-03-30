Dr. Geoffrey Nuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Nuss, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Nuss, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Nuss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Nuss' Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Partners of North Texas7250 Hawkins View Dr Ste 411, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and explained everything. He could not have been more understand and made me feel comfortable in our discussion
About Dr. Geoffrey Nuss, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University In Chicago
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas
- Wake Forest University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuss has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Surgery and Cystometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nuss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuss.
