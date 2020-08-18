Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Rose, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Rose, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Observatory Primary Care in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.