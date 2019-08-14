Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valparaiso, IN.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Associated Ear Nose and Throat Specialists PC2802 LEONARD DR, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-0355
Northwest Medical Group - Primary Care Valparaiso85 E US Highway 6 Ste 220, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-0355
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Schwartz. Very helpful and answered all my questions. Personally called me the day after my surgery to check on me and give me the initial pathology results. I saw him years ago and he has made strides in improvement in communicating with the patient.
About Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1023272515
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.