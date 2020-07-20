Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Ophthalmic Associates1000 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 368-1646
Ophthalmic Associates1244 Fort Washington Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 643-2730
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Worked with Dr Coats for over 25 years. He was always competent and caring.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Wills Eye Hospital
- St. Vincent's Hospital - NY
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
