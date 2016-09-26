Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.



Dr. Sebastian works at PROSPECT HEALTHCARE INC in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.