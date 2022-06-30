Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Seidel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Macomb Spine Center16301 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2345
-
2
David S. Weingarden MD & Associates, PC43555 Dalcoma Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seidel?
Dr. Seidel has gotten to the root of my many issues. I would be paralyzed for life in so many ways of it weren't for him and the team of experts in so Many areas of my care. I'm am so grateful I was referred to him and the Spine Center. Thank you will never be enough
About Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134127459
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidel works at
Dr. Seidel has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.