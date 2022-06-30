See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Seidel works at Henry Ford Macomb Spine Center in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Henry Ford Macomb Spine Center
    16301 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-2345
    David S. Weingarden MD & Associates, PC
    43555 Dalcoma Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-2882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Messa
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Seidel has gotten to the root of my many issues. I would be paralyzed for life in so many ways of it weren't for him and the team of experts in so Many areas of my care. I'm am so grateful I was referred to him and the Spine Center. Thank you will never be enough
    One grateful patient — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134127459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
    Medical Education

