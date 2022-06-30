Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Seidel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Seidel works at Henry Ford Macomb Spine Center in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.