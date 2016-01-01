See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Geoffrey Sewell, MD

Internal Medicine
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Sewell, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Sewell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Dr. Sewell works at Pain Management in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sewell's Office Locations

    Kaiser Perm Mapunapuna Med Office Ppmp
    2828 Paa St, Honolulu, HI 96819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 432-7450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Geoffrey Sewell, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063513984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sewell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

