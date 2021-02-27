Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Sheean works at Perlman Outpatient Centre in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.