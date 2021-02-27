Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Perlman Outpatient Centre9300 Campus Point Dr Ste 1C, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8540
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Great neurologist! Really cares about his patients!
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326124736
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Sheean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheean accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.