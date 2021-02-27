See All Neurologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD

Neurology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Sheean works at Perlman Outpatient Centre in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheean's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perlman Outpatient Centre
    9300 Campus Point Dr Ste 1C, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8540

  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Great neurologist! Really cares about his patients!
    — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326124736
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Sheean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheean accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sheean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheean works at Perlman Outpatient Centre in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sheean’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

