Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Temple, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Temple works at JEFFREY W TEMPLE FAMILY MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.