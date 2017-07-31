See All Otolaryngologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO

Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ. 

Dr. Tobias works at Englewood Office in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tobias' Office Locations

    Englewood Office
    214 Engle St Ste 22, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 245-0202
    Bergen Dermatology ,LLC
    140 Sylvan Ave Ste 305, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-6770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 31, 2017
    After having three prior procedures, other physicians were reluctant to perform another surgery. Dr. Tobias embraced the challenge. My experience with Dr. Tobias and his staff was outstanding! Dr. Tobias is a brilliant surgeon with the esthetic vision of an artist. It would be a pleasure to recommend Dr. Tobias to anyone who would require his unparalleled expertise!
    Gemini in Rockland, NY — Jul 31, 2017
    About Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326145939
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

