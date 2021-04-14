Dr. Geoffrey Towers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geoffrey Towers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Wright State Physicians400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 101, Oakwood, OH 45409 Directions (937) 245-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Towers is by far the best physician I have encountered across all specialties.. My 82 year old mother had a severe bladder prolapse, incontinence and needed a hysterectomy. Dr. Towers was thorough in examining her medical history and in explaining the options. He was patient with her questions, and we never felt rushed. He has an incredible bedside manner and is extremely professional, kind and confident in his abilities. He has extensive training in uro-gynecology, which is hard to find. Highly recommend him for women of all ages!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134115827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
