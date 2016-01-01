Dr. Tremblay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geoffrey Tremblay, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Tremblay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tremblay works at
Locations
-
1
The Cardiovascular Group At Riddle1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2500, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-4109
Hospital Affiliations
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tremblay?
About Dr. Geoffrey Tremblay, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467421321
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremblay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremblay works at
Dr. Tremblay has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tremblay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremblay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremblay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tremblay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tremblay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.