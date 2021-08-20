Dr. Geoffrey Van Flandern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Flandern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Van Flandern, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Van Flandern, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Van Flandern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Van Flandern works at
Dr. Van Flandern's Office Locations
-
1
New England Baptist Orthopedic Specialists830 Boylston St Ste 106, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 277-1205Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
-
3
North Atlantic Surgical Suites LLC23 Keewaydin Dr Ste 100, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 386-0272
-
4
Meeks & Zilberfarb Orthopedics40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 277-1205Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Flandern?
Fast, efficient office visit. Dr. VanFlandern is excellent at explaining what’s wrong and what needs to be done.
About Dr. Geoffrey Van Flandern, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083670228
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Flandern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Flandern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Flandern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Flandern works at
Dr. Van Flandern has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Flandern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Flandern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Flandern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Flandern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Flandern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.