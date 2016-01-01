See All General Dentists in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kennewick, WA. 

Dr. Wan works at Aspen Dental in Kennewick, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    6607 W Canal Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 230-3119
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS

    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548430044
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

