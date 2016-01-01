Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kennewick, WA.
Dr. Wan works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental6607 W Canal Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (844) 230-3119
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wan?
About Dr. Geoffrey Wan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1548430044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wan accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wan works at
Dr. Wan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.