Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Weisman works at Northwell Health Eye Institute in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and Holbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weisman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East End Eye Associates Llp
    329 E Main St Ste 10, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-2580
  2. 2
    East End Eye
    937 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 369-0777
  3. 3
    East End Eye
    233 Union Ave Ste 103, Holbrook, NY 11741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 585-7771

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Drusen
Ocular Hypertension
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Drusen
Ocular Hypertension

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1225107634
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.