Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (48)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Westrich works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westrich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1510
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 26, 2022
    It became obvious my situation was extremely intimidating for the many surgeons I met with. I needed a very complicated total hip revision due to metallosis and severe pelvic bone loss from the original hip replacement many years prior. Within minutes I felt Dr. Westrich was the right person to handle my surgery. He had an immediate game plan with a positive outlook for me. My surgery was very complicated but as he said later it went textbook perfect. I'm 55, I hike 1000's of miles exploring this planet, skateboard with my adult children, weight train everyday, endless biking and it's all painless. In your life you may have that one awesome teacher or mentor and its life changing....It's almost everyday I think about Dr. Westrich and how he changed my life. After surgery I was a little loopy and called him my hero....he said it's to soon to make that claim....It's now 12 years later, I'm a very happy very active person. I think it's safe to say he's my hero. Thank you Dr. Westrich
    Sean — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922016336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westrich works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Westrich’s profile.

    Dr. Westrich has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Westrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

