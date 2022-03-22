Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young and Joseph Homey PA are always thoughtful, informative, and reassuring.
About Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013174481
Education & Certifications
- Head and Neck Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md.|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- General Surgery, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, New Brunswick, N.J.|Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp-UMDNJ
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
