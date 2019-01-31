Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Zimmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Preferred Womens Care in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.