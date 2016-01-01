Dr. Patrice accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geoffroy Patrice, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffroy Patrice, MD
Dr. Geoffroy Patrice, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Patrice works at
Dr. Patrice's Office Locations
-
1
Geoffroy H. Patrice M.d. P.c.914 E 84th St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 241-4621
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patrice?
About Dr. Geoffroy Patrice, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1063534741
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrice works at
Dr. Patrice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.