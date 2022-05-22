See All Cardiologists in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Georg Couturier, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Georg Couturier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitaet Des Saarlandes/Saarbruecken, Fachbereich Medizin|Universitat Des Saarlandes and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Couturier works at Villages Heart & Vein Center in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Village Heart & Vein Center
    8575 NE 138th Ln Ste 103, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-5930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardioversion, Elective
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Cardiac Imaging
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Hypertension
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Autonomic Neuropathy
Benign Tumor
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Sinus Syncope
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Endocarditis
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Heart Block
High-Risk Hypertension
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Labile Hypertension
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Multifocal Premature Beats
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Resistant Hypertension
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Thrombosis
Unstable Angina
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Thromboembolic Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2022
    Dr. Couturier is very personable, great patient care takes time to go over everything and explains the pros and cons of procedures. I highly recommend him, big man with a big heart and empathy.
    Louise Demers — May 22, 2022
    About Dr. Georg Couturier, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1710952486
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center|University Saarland
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Beth Israel Mc
    • Universitaet Des Saarlandes/Saarbruecken, Fachbereich Medizin|Universitat Des Saarlandes
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.