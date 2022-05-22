Dr. Georg Couturier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couturier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georg Couturier, MD
Overview
Dr. Georg Couturier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitaet Des Saarlandes/Saarbruecken, Fachbereich Medizin|Universitat Des Saarlandes and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Locations
Village Heart & Vein Center8575 NE 138th Ln Ste 103, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 632-5930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couturier?
Dr. Couturier is very personable, great patient care takes time to go over everything and explains the pros and cons of procedures. I highly recommend him, big man with a big heart and empathy.
About Dr. Georg Couturier, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1710952486
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center|University Saarland
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Mc
- Universitaet Des Saarlandes/Saarbruecken, Fachbereich Medizin|Universitat Des Saarlandes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couturier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couturier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couturier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Couturier has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couturier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Couturier speaks German and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Couturier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couturier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couturier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couturier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.