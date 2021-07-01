Overview of Dr. George Abboud, MD

Dr. George Abboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They graduated from RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Abboud works at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.