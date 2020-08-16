Dr. Abdelmessieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Abdelmessieh, DPM
Overview of Dr. George Abdelmessieh, DPM
Dr. George Abdelmessieh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Amram Dahukey, DPM5300 E Erickson Dr Ste 118, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 326-6766
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 326-6766
Center for Advanced Spinal Surgery1702 W Anklam Rd Ste 112, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 326-6766
Bruce A Rosenfeld MD PC7590 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 326-6766
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Very knowledgeable and helpful with my foot problems. Took extra time to answer all of my questions!
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1104232115
Dr. Abdelmessieh speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelmessieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelmessieh.
