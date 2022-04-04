Overview of Dr. George Afram, MD

Dr. George Afram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Afram works at GEORGE AFRAM MD in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.