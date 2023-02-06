Overview of Dr. George Aguiar, MD

Dr. George Aguiar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons



Dr. Aguiar works at OrthoVirginia in Herndon, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.