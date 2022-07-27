Overview of Dr. George Ahad, MD

Dr. George Ahad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center.



Dr. Ahad works at Clinic For Women Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.