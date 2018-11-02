See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ashland, KY
Dr. George Aitken, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Aitken, MD

Dr. George Aitken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.

Dr. Aitken works at George K. Aitken, M.D., P.S.C. in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aitken's Office Locations

    George K. Aitken M.d. Psc
    617 23rd St Ste 3, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 408-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
McMurray's Test
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Acute Gout
Ankle Instability
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Antalgic Gait
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Avulsion Fracture
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Calcaneus Fracture
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Colles' Fracture
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum
Complex Fractures
Complex Long-Bone Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Extra-Articular Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fractured Lower Leg
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc
Hip Bursitis
Hip Dislocation
Hip Labral Tear
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
Morton's Neuroma
Myopathic Gait
Nerve Pain
Neuritis
  View other providers who treat Neuritis
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteoporosis
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scissoring Gait
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Tendinitis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Still's Disease
Subacromial Bursitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trochanteric Bursitis
Upper Extremity Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2018
    After seeing another orthopedic surgeon at a University setting, it was refreshing to find a doctor willing to spend time and do a thorough physical exam. After my surgery, all my friends who had similar surgeries could not believe how much faster I recovered and how small my scar was
    Ashland, KY — Nov 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. George Aitken, MD
    About Dr. George Aitken, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053322321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Western Ontario & Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Victoria Hosp Corp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Aitken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aitken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aitken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aitken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aitken works at George K. Aitken, M.D., P.S.C. in Ashland, KY. View the full address on Dr. Aitken’s profile.

    Dr. Aitken has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aitken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Aitken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aitken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aitken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aitken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

