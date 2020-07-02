Overview of Dr. George Al Shamy, MD

Dr. George Al Shamy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Al Shamy works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.