Dr. George Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. George Alexander, MD
Dr. George Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Dr. Alexander & Co.1725 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 242-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alexander and his staff are wonderful. Very courteous, always friendly and professional. Dr Alexander did an awesome job on replacing my 25 year old boobies and a year after performing liposuction. His mannerisms are very relaxed and professional. The surgery center is clean and friendly. I had no discomfort and very little down time on either procedure. I really highly recommend Dr George Alexander and his staff, for any procedures that you. might want, he is wonderful and I am very happy with the results. Yvonne
About Dr. George Alexander, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851430946
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Whmc Usaf Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
