Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD

Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.

Dr. Alexandrakis works at STEVEN C. JOHNSON, D.D.S., INC. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexandrakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    George Alexandrakis M.d. Inc.
    1851 Oak St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922167501
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Yale University
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexandrakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexandrakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexandrakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexandrakis works at STEVEN C. JOHNSON, D.D.S., INC. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alexandrakis’s profile.

    Dr. Alexandrakis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexandrakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexandrakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexandrakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexandrakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexandrakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

