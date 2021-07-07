Dr. George Alsina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Alsina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Alsina, MD
Dr. George Alsina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alsina works at
Dr. Alsina's Office Locations
-
1
Atlantic Brain and Spine PA2208 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-5018Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alsina?
100%!!! I am positive that I would have ended up paralyzed had I not had Dr. Alsina do multiple fusions on me. He has always been very compassionate with me. Every surgery he has done on me, I feel like a totally new woman after recovery. Dr. Alsina has always been honest with everything about me as his patient. I came to Dr. Alsina after being robbed and beat by two huge gentlemen that mutilated my spine and extremities causing me to have 21 major surges now and I was sent to the closest Neurosurgeon. Thank God I had 16 years is Surgery as a Neurosurgeons First Assistant. After the first Cervical and second Lumbar Fusion, I was blessed by the decision I made to have a consultation with Dr Alsina. He have a lot of corrective fusions and going back in to correct everything the other Neurosurgeon I was taken to in the beginning. I absolutely respect and I praise Dr. Alsina for saving me from a life of misery. God bless you Dr. Alsina!
About Dr. George Alsina, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1831161926
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsina works at
Dr. Alsina has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsina speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.