Dr. George Amegin, DO
Dr. George Amegin, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Amegin's Office Locations
Amegin's Eye Center Inc2005 W UNIVERSITY DR, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 318-1400
- 2 325 E Us Highway 77, San Benito, TX 78586 Directions (956) 399-8463
- 3 1425 Ruben Torres SR Blvd Ste P, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 546-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Cornerstone Regional Hospital
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1316959398
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Amegin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amegin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
