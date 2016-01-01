See All Ophthalmologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. George Amegin, DO

Ophthalmology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Amegin, DO

Dr. George Amegin, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

Dr. Amegin works at Amegin's Eye Center Inc in Edinburg, TX with other offices in San Benito, TX and Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amegin's Office Locations

    Amegin's Eye Center Inc
    2005 W UNIVERSITY DR, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 318-1400
    325 E Us Highway 77, San Benito, TX 78586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 399-8463
    1425 Ruben Torres SR Blvd Ste P, Brownsville, TX 78521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 546-1501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cornerstone Regional Hospital
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. George Amegin, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316959398
    Education & Certifications

    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Dr. George Amegin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amegin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amegin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amegin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amegin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amegin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amegin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amegin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amegin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

