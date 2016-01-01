Overview of Dr. George Amegin, DO

Dr. George Amegin, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Amegin works at Amegin's Eye Center Inc in Edinburg, TX with other offices in San Benito, TX and Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.