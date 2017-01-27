Overview of Dr. George Amrom, MD

Dr. George Amrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Amrom works at St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.