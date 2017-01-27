Dr. George Amrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Amrom, MD
Overview of Dr. George Amrom, MD
Dr. George Amrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Amrom's Office Locations
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates245 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amrom saved my leg. He and his staff are friendly, professional, courteous. When you call with a question or problem the wait for a return call is never more than an hour. They made me feel whole and cared for after my amputation. Dr Amrom is simply excellent!
About Dr. George Amrom, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Amrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amrom accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amrom.
