Dr. George Amyradakis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Amyradakis, MD
Dr. George Amyradakis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Amyradakis' Office Locations
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1551 CLAY ST, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 644-5371Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I have ever had! Dr. George Amyradakis is kind, compassionate, empathetic, thorough and meticulous (probably the Surgeon in him). He’s a great human being and physician - which is very hard to come by. He always makes me feel comfortable and will also make you laugh! Would recommend him 100x over, treats his patients like family.
About Dr. George Amyradakis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Greek, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1013168657
Education & Certifications
- Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amyradakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amyradakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amyradakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amyradakis has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amyradakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amyradakis speaks Greek, Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amyradakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amyradakis.
