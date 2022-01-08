Dr. George Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Ang, MD
Dr. George Ang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Skagit Regional Health - Smokey Point3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (360) 428-2500Saturday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Cascade Valley Hospital
- Island Hospital
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the best doctor I have ever known and deserves a 5 star rating in every aspect of his profession
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1396737326
- SUNY Downstate
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp-South Shore
Dr. Ang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ang has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.