Dr. George Ansstas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansstas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Ansstas, MD
Overview of Dr. George Ansstas, MD
Dr. George Ansstas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Ansstas works at
Dr. Ansstas' Office Locations
-
1
Wupi Cancer Center Pharmacy1418 Cross St Ste 180, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 607-1340
-
2
Center for Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-7222Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital Siteman Cancer Center10 Barnes West Dr, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8270
-
4
Campus Box 8015660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ansstas?
I have had the blessing to have Dr. Ansstas for my oncologist for just over the last year. He is outstanding, he is personable, knowledgeable and always takes him time to answer any questions my husband or I have and explain things clearly in a way we can understand. I would recommend him to anyone in need of a wonderful oncologist!
About Dr. George Ansstas, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1790988053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansstas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansstas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansstas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansstas works at
Dr. Ansstas has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansstas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansstas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansstas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansstas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansstas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.