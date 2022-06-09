See All Vascular Surgeons in Mayfield Heights, OH
Dr. George Anton, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Mayfield Heights, OH
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview of Dr. George Anton, MD

Dr. George Anton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Anton works at Hillcrest Medical Building 2 in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hillcrest Hospital
    6801 Mayfield Rd Ste 200 Fl 2, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0257
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Oscar Health
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Listens to all my concerns and takes his time to thoroughly examine me. Does not seem in a hurry to examine in depth all my problems connected with my medical condition. I recommend him as my vascular problem is extremely complicated. I am so happy that he is trying to figure out what my Vascular problem is and is trying to get my wound healed. This wound has been seen by many doctors over a 6 year period. I now drive from Michigan to Mayfield Heights Ohio to see him.
    Andrea Knopf — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Anton, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Anton, MD.

    About Dr. George Anton, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417919465
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Hillcrest Hospital

