Dr. George Anton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Anton works at Hillcrest Medical Building 2 in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.