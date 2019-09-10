Overview

Dr. George Atia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They completed their fellowship with U Ill At Chicago



Dr. Atia works at Regency Medical Center in Barrington, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Wilmette, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Barrett's Esophagus and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.