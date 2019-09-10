Dr. George Atia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Atia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Atia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They completed their fellowship with U Ill At Chicago
Dr. Atia works at
Locations
The Illinois Center for Digestive and Liver Health200 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-7165
- 2 2900 N Lake Shore Dr Unit 10W, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3084
Chicago Office5744 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60660 Directions (312) 335-0181
Wilmette Office406 Ridge Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (872) 302-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the initial staff person thru the doctor's examination, this practice is professional, polite and caring. The facility is spotless too. I highly recommend Dr. Atia for your digestive and liver specialist.
About Dr. George Atia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1770580029
Education & Certifications
- U Ill At Chicago
- St Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atia works at
Dr. Atia has seen patients for Gastritis, Barrett's Esophagus and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atia speaks Arabic.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Atia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atia.
