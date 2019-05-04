Dr. George Attia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Attia, MD
Dr. George Attia, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University.
UHealth Tower1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Sin duda alguna los mejores en lo que hacen. Excelentes profesionales, humanos muy comunicativos con sus pacientes. Mi esposo y yo estamos súper felices nuestro primer intento fue efectivo nuestro test de embarazo positivo. Un millón de bendiciones para todo el equipo del Dr Attia para nosotros es el mejor. Dios los bendiga siempre.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Ain Shams University
Dr. Attia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attia speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Attia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia.
