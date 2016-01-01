Overview of Dr. George Augustine, MD

Dr. George Augustine, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Augustine works at Orangeburg Lung Associates in Orangeburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.