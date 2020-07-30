Dr. Aviles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Aviles, MD
Overview of Dr. George Aviles, MD
Dr. George Aviles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Aviles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aviles' Office Locations
-
1
Glendale Internal Medicine Pllc5145 W THUNDERBIRD RD, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 978-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aviles?
Dr. Aviles has been my PCP for about 6 years. He is always patient, compassionate and understanding. He listens carefully and explains thoroughly. I have brought 3 family members to him and they now see him regularly. Excellent physician!
About Dr. George Aviles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114914843
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aviles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aviles works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.