Dr. Azar Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Azar Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Azar Jr, MD
Dr. George Azar Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Azar Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azar Jr's Office Locations
-
1
George P Azar Jr MD PA6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 270, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-6047
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azar Jr?
GREAT
About Dr. George Azar Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104888429
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azar Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azar Jr works at
Dr. Azar Jr has seen patients for Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azar Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.