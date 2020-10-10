Overview of Dr. George Azar, MD

Dr. George Azar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Azar works at Novant Health Pain Management Thomasville in Thomasville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC and Columbus, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.