Dr. George Bailes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Bailes works at Westgate Family Physicians in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.