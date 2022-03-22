Dr. George Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. George Bailey, MD
Dr. George Bailey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Fort Worth Office4312 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (214) 915-8506
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Dr. Bailey recently treated my husband. His referral for biopsy and the thoroughness of his staff was very reassuring. Dr. Bailey is very knowledgeable and helpful. He took time with us and explained everything in understandable detail.
About Dr. George Bailey, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1538422779
Education & Certifications
- Urology Residency Mayo Clinic
- Surgical Internship Mayo Clinic
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Brigham Young University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bailey speaks American Sign Language.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.