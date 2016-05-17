Dr. George Bal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bal, MD
Overview of Dr. George Bal, MD
Dr. George Bal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Bal works at
Dr. Bal's Office Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4830Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bal?
Dr. Bal is very compassionate and has a great bedside manner. Did a total reverse shoulder replacement and would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. George Bal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467548255
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bal works at
Dr. Bal has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.