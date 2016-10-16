Dr. George Baramidze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baramidze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Baramidze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Baramidze, MD
Dr. George Baramidze, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Henderson Hospital.
Dr. Baramidze's Office Locations
Nevada Nephrology Consultants2820 W Charleston Blvd Ste 33, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 880-1558
Mark H. Barney, M.D./Davita Dialysis1510 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 451-2131
Barney Medical Specialist Limited2810 W Charleston Blvd Ste E-47, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 880-1558
Kantor Nephrology Consultants Ltd.1750 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 474-7052
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baramidze?
Took care of me for 9 weeks in the hospital. Very compassionate and caring. Of all the doctors taking care of me, Dr. Baramidze was the most concerned. Although he is a nephrologist, he looked at my entire medical condition, updatiang me everyday on my prognosis.
About Dr. George Baramidze, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780861849
Education & Certifications
- AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baramidze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baramidze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baramidze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baramidze has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baramidze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baramidze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baramidze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baramidze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baramidze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.