Dr. George Barrio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Barrio, MD
Dr. George Barrio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Florida State Univerity College Of Medicine|Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Dr. Barrio's Office Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Neurology801 E 6th St Ste 604, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 804-3845
Ascension Sacred Heart Destin7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 260, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 804-3845
The NeuroMedical Institute1931 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-7093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrio really listens to you and you never feel rushed. Plus, he knows his specialty and and can explain your condition so you understand.
About Dr. George Barrio, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Adult Neurology
- Duke University Internal Medicine|Duke University Internal Medicine Program
- Florida State Univerity College Of Medicine|Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Barrio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrio has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sleep Apnea and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrio speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrio.
