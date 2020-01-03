Overview of Dr. George Batsides, MD

Dr. George Batsides, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch



Dr. Batsides works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.