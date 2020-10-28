See All Pediatricians in Stockton, CA
Dr. George Bensch, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Bensch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora.

Dr. Bensch works at Allergy Immunology and Asthma Medical Group Inc. in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA, Manteca, CA and Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Immunology and Asthma Medical Group Inc.
    4628 Georgetown Pl, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 522-3815
  2. 2
    2020 Standiford Ave Bldg E, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 522-3815
  3. 3
    Russell P Carter Jr MD Inc.
    200 Cottage Ave Ste 201, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 823-1092
  4. 4
    Allergy Immunology & Asthma Medical Group
    999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 120, Lodi, CA 95240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 334-4002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. George Bensch has been my allergy Doctor for a few years now, and when I listen to him I get better, never fails. I never had a single allergy till I moved to Stockton so it was hard for me to understand and accept the symptoms of my constant allergies. I finally started the weekly shots and using my inhalers as directed and wallah I get better. What I like best is when I do call in with increased symptoms his staff get my messages to him and he responds quickly. He and the office staff and shot staff are the best. Their deserving of my 5 stars. Thank you Dr Bensch and support staff, your the best! Rick R Rivera
    Rick R Rivera — Oct 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. George Bensch, MD
    About Dr. George Bensch, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508839457
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Bensch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bensch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bensch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bensch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bensch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bensch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bensch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

