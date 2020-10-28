Overview

Dr. George Bensch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora.



Dr. Bensch works at Allergy Immunology and Asthma Medical Group Inc. in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA, Manteca, CA and Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.