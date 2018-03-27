Dr. George Bertolucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertolucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bertolucci, MD
Overview of Dr. George Bertolucci, MD
Dr. George Bertolucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATES MASSAGE THERAPY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Bertolucci works at
Dr. Bertolucci's Office Locations
Eye Medical Center1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bertolucci exchange fluids from the back of Mayeye because of the leakage he told me side effects that could occur and the benefits surgery he was very thorough and made appropriate recommendations
About Dr. George Bertolucci, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447267505
Education & Certifications
- Ret Vit Assoc
- Valley Med Ctr
- Valley Med Ctr
- CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATES MASSAGE THERAPY SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
