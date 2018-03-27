Overview of Dr. George Bertolucci, MD

Dr. George Bertolucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATES MASSAGE THERAPY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Bertolucci works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Hyphema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.