Dr. George Bertolucci, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Bertolucci, MD

Dr. George Bertolucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATES MASSAGE THERAPY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Bertolucci works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Hyphema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bertolucci's Office Locations

    Eye Medical Center
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 449-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Hyphema
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Hyphema

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Bertolucci exchange fluids from the back of Mayeye because of the leakage he told me side effects that could occur and the benefits surgery he was very thorough and made appropriate recommendations
    cecilia in fresno — Mar 27, 2018
    About Dr. George Bertolucci, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1447267505
    Education & Certifications

    • Ret Vit Assoc
    • Valley Med Ctr
    • Valley Med Ctr
    • CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATES MASSAGE THERAPY SCHOOL
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Fresno Surgical Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Bertolucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertolucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertolucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertolucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertolucci works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bertolucci’s profile.

    Dr. Bertolucci has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Hyphema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertolucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertolucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertolucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertolucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertolucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

